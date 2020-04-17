ICE’s COVID-19 test figures hint at health crisis in detention

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has tested more than 300 detainees for the COVID-19 virus and 124 of them were positive, or more than one-third, CQ Roll Call learned Friday, raising concern among immigration advocates that the actual number of ill detainees held by the agency is far greater.

ICE, which currently has 32,000 people in custody, confirmed that tests have been given to more than 300 detainees. However, at least two other sources briefed on the agency’s COVID-19 operations quoted a range from 191 to 372 when asked by CQ Roll Call about test numbers.

ICE’s public tally on its website Friday said the total number of COVID-19 positive detainees was 105, and that 25 detention staff and 81 employees not assigned to detention facilities have also tested positive. But on Friday evening, ICE informed congressional staff that 19 additional detainees had tested positive. Once a detainee tests positive, everyone in contact with the person is isolated together in their living spaces and on lockdown for most of the day, ICE has previously said.

Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, a policy analyst at the advocacy group American Immigration Council, said the number of tests was shockingly low and noted that more than three weeks have passed since the first person in ICE detention tested positive.

"Testing barely 1 percent of people in the weeks since then demonstrates a shocking level of negligence on the part of ICE, and a near-total disregard for the health and safety of the people it is detaining,” he said. “If almost a third of people tested have been infected with COVID-19, that suggests that the real numbers are likely far higher.”