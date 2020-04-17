Ice cream didn’t ask for any of this

It didn’t take long for the innocent frozen treat to unwittingly become a political weapon. (Maybe it’s more threatening when frozen.) “We’ve got the speaker being on late night TV … showcasing her gourmet ice cream [instead of] securing the funding,” Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told Fox News.

He was referencing the ongoing fight in Congress over small-business relief during the COVID-19 pandemic. But the ice cream didn’t ask for any of it.

“I only have one refrigerator,” Republican Sen. Marco Rubio quipped on Twitter. “I will give you all the ice cream I have, Madam Speaker, if you fund small business and stop holding it hostage.”

Rubio offered up what appeared to be a pack of “M&M’s Fun Cups,” which, honestly, who could refuse?

The National Republican Congressional Committee went even further, promoting swag inspired by something Marie Antionette, the extravagant queen beheaded in the French Revolution, probably never said. “Let them eat ice cream,” reads the limited-edition T-shirt.