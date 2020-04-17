ACLU sees stronger privacy safeguards in COVID-19 tracking apps

The American Civil Liberties Union on Thursday said several mobile phone apps that are being developed to track and trace those who test positive for COVID-19 are incorporating stronger privacy features and those efforts are likely to encourage broader use.

The group also released a set of principles that should be considered in developing any technology-assisted contact tracing relating to COVID-19. Those principles include voluntary adoption without punishment for not using them, that apps and programs should be developed in collaboration with public health officials, and they should include strong privacy preserving features.

The ACLU's moves come as Pew Research found that a majority of Americans are skeptical that tracking people through their cell phones would help curb the spread of the disease. Still, 52 percent of those surveyed said it would be somewhat acceptable for the government to track people who have tested positive for the disease in order to understand how the virus is spreading.

Contact tracing has been historically used as a tool to contain the spread of pandemics. Typically, public health workers go door-to-door to identify those who may have come into contact with a sick person and help isolate them in order to prevent the spread of the disease.