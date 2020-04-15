Pentagon IG says giant cloud computing contract properly went to Microsoft

A top Pentagon watchdog said Wednesday that the Defense Department acted properly when it awarded a potential $10 billion contract for cloud computing to Microsoft over Amazon and other competitors.

The contract is known in Pentagon circles as the JEDI — the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure Cloud, or JEDI Cloud.

The Defense Department Inspector General released a 313-page report summarizing the findings of the 10-month investigation that began in June 2019. The report concluded that the Pentagon's October 2019 decision to award the contract to Microsoft and no other contractors was “consistent with applicable law and acquisition standards.”

The contract, which is potentially worth up to $10 billion over a 10-year period, allows the Defense Department to obtain cloud computing services and overhaul its old computer systems.

However, the report did not provide an unvarnished exoneration of the procurement process. Amazon accused President Donald Trump in December last year of applying “improper pressure” on the Pentagon to keep the contract away from Amazon Web Services, and the inspector general’s office concluded that it could not “definitively determine the full extent or nature” of any White House influence on the contract process.