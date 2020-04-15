Negotiations ramp up on small-business aid with funds running dry

Top Democrats and the Trump administration were in talks about a new COVID-19 aid package Wednesday as new data showed a popular small-business loan program could be out of money by Friday.

Democratic staff from the House and Senate plan to meet with Treasury Department officials later on Wednesday, following a morning conversation between Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, according to a Schumer spokesman.

Democrats agree on the need for small-business funds. But the dispute has centered around how to allocate the money as well as provide additional relief for state and local governments, hospitals and low-income households.

"I can’t guarantee we can get an agreement that we will pass on Friday, but that would be optimal if we could," House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md., said on a call with reporters Wednesday.

The talks are the first real sign of progress since the White House sent Congress a request for an additional $251 billion in funding for the so-called Paycheck Protection Program last week.