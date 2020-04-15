Senate Democrats who say the Trump administration “repeatedly failed to recognize the need” for extensive coronavirus testing to fight the pandemic proposed a $30 billion plan Wednesday, arguing the country cannot open without more screening.

“Public health experts have made clear we will need to do hundreds of millions of tests if we want to reduce social distancing and safely get people back to work, back to school, and back to some semblance of normal,” said Washington’s Patty Murray, the No. 3 in Senate Democratic leadership. “For that to happen, we need testing to be fast, free, and everywhere.”

Their strategy calls on Congress to designate $30 billion in new emergency funding to bolster the availability of testing supplies and improve transparency. Some experts estimate people won’t be able to safely return to work and school without the capacity to administer nearly a half-million daily tests or a vaccine, which still could be a year away.

“We cannot safely end sheltering in place until we have testing every place,” Minority Whip Richard J. Durbin of Illinois said.