Democrats seek info on how Trump officials distribute life-saving supplies

A month after President Donald Trump turned control of the national stockpile over to the Federal Emergency Management Agency and tasked the agency with sending states life-saving supplies, Senate Democrats are demanding more information about how distribution decisions are made.

Led by Sens. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., and Patty Murray, D-Wash., 19 Democrats say in a letter to Trump Wednesday that they need details about the process for providing supplies such as masks and ventilators to states struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“How is the Administration prioritizing requests from states? Who is making decisions about current distribution practices?” they asked.

The letter underscores how details about one of the most urgent aspects of the federal response to COVID-19 — providing personal protective equipment to front-line workers and ventilators to hospitals — are unclear to those outside of the Trump administration.

The senators are pushing for more information about which areas of the country are getting supplies first and more transparency about how FEMA and the White House are making those decisions. They ask whether some supplies have been distributed based on political favoritism, not need.