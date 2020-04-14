‘You are never not at work,’ so turn off the glowing green light 

We asked CQ Roll Call reporters — more used to chasing lawmakers down the hallways of the Capitol than working the phones from home — how they’re coping with the new reality.

As our colleagues put in long hours to cover the pandemic, here are some of their tips: To impress your Zoom contacts, leave some heavy dumbbells lying around in the background. (Musical instruments are also OK.) Try to find moments of hope each day. And reclaim some semblance of a private life by turning off your laptop video camera and its little intrusive green light (right after you finish talking with us, of course).

