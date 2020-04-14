Virus reveals conflicting pressures in meatpacking plants

COVID-19 is battering the network of beef, chicken and pork packing plants as the virus spreads, forcing industry giants to temporarily close facilities as some workers die and others are sickened.

The pandemic is uncovering the conflicting interests in the meat industry as plant closures affect both supply and demand, meaning farmers and ranchers are likely to receive lower prices when they sell and consumers pay higher prices at the store.

Meanwhile, workers in the plants, many of whom labor in conditions that allow COVID-19 to spread easily, are sometimes absent for work in a sector deemed essential by the administration. And labor unions are demanding more protective gear — and even higher pay — for the employees.

"If you go in these plants you have people working in very close proximity to each other," said Jayson Lusk, a professor and director of Purdue University's agricultural economics department. "It wasn't crazy to imagine that something like what we're seeing would play out."

On Easter Sunday, Smithfield Foods said its Sioux Falls, S.D., pork facility would remain shut indefinitely rather than the three days originally announced. Smithfield initially said 80 workers had tested positive for COVID-19, but South Dakota health officials tied 293 novel cases to facility employees. The tally represented about 40 percent of all confirmed cases in the state.