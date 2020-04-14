Pork farmers put in bid for billions in federal aid

The National Pork Producers Council rolled out a potentially multi-billion dollar survival plan for the industry Tuesday that calls for the Agriculture Department to make massive purchases of pork and direct payments to hog farmers with increasing expenses.

The producers are left with animals to feed as packing plants close or slow operations to control the spread of COVID-19 among their employees.

The plan comes as Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue mulls over ways to aid several segments of agriculture that have lost sales and markets as U.S. and world economies weaken under travel, transportation and business coronavirus health restrictions.

Congress provided the department with a $9.5 billion fund and $14 billion to replenish the Commodity Credit Corporation, which the USDA uses to operate farm income, price support, conservation and international food programs.

The National Pork Producers Council, which represents hog farmers, released a study that estimates hog producers could collectively face $5 billion in losses through the rest of 2020. The analysis by Dermot Hayes, an economist with Iowa State University, and Steve Meyer, a pork industry economist with Kerns & Associates, estimates that hog farmers will lose nearly $37 per market-ready animal. The two say the industry began 2020 on a brighter projection that called for profits of $10 per hog before the novel coronavirus started to ripple through the U.S. economy.