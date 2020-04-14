GPO employee 3D prints face shields for hospital

A Government Publishing Office employee is using his 3D printing talents to produce face shields for staff at a local hospital to help frontline workers fight the coronavirus pandemic.

David Thibodeau, 40, an IT specialist at the agency, has created and delivered 27 face shields and 60 surgical mask tension-release bands for the staff at Holy Cross Germantown Hospital in Maryland. He made the medical items using a Prusa i3 MK3 3D printer. Thibodeau intends to continue his work to produce between 25 to 35 face shields a week.

“I’m going to keep making them until they tell me to stop or the situation is over with,” Thibodeau said.

Thibodeau’s 3D printing station. (Tetyana Rudenko/contributed photo)

Each face shield takes him about four-and-a-half hours to make.

Thibodeau was personally affected by the coronavirus outbreak from the outset — his parents were quarantined on the Grand Princess cruise ship and were later moved to Georgia.