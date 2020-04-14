Biodefense must be a permanent White House focus, Murphy and Romney say

U.S. government spending on global public health, particularly on the early detection of new pathogens, must be significantly and permanently increased, said one key Senate appropriator on Tuesday.

Moreover, the White House must have a permanent body devoted to detecting and responding to the earliest signs of a major infectious disease outbreak abroad, instead of the informal task forces that came and went under the past four presidencies, added Sen. Christopher S. Murphy, D-Conn.

“We are facing squarely the fact that threats to this nation don’t only come in military garb. The most dangerous threats posed to the United States today are by and large not conventional military threats,” Murphy said in a Tuesday press call organized by National Security Action, a foreign policy advocacy group that includes many former Obama administration officials. “We are seeing that pandemic disease is at the top of that list.”

Murphy said it made no sense that Washington in recent years has been spending roughly $700 billion annually on the Defense Department while the global health budget “barely eclipses $12 billion a year.”

Murphy said he has been talking to his Senate Appropriations colleagues about including funding for a new global health security challenge fund in any new emergency spending bill for coronavirus relief as well as in the fiscal 2021 foreign aid spending bill. Murphy said he envisioned such a global health fund as being modeled on the Millennium Challenge Corporation, an economic development partnership program launched in 2004 under President George W. Bush, in which developing countries receive U.S. funding and technical assistance in exchange for agreeing to implement certain changes.