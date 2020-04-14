As we rebuild from COVID-19, we cannot allow the Democrats, the liberal media or China to take us for a ride

If you have followed American politics over the past four years, you likely picked up on the hatred Democrats harbor for President Donald Trump. Perhaps the best example of this hatred is liberal darling Bill Maher’s comments from 2018 when he said he was hoping for a crashing economy because it was the only way to defeat President Trump in 2020.

This perverse thinking perfectly exemplifies the mindset of the modern-day Democratic Party, and unfortunately, Americans are forced to witness this irrational hatred on a daily basis.

If President Trump says the sky is up, the Democrats will say it is down. If he says north, the Democrats will say south.

This irrational hatred is a very dangerous game to play during the COVID-19 pandemic that has paralyzed our country and shattered our economy. Now more than ever, Americans are relying on accurate information and instead of providing that, too many Democrats would rather grandstand on why President Trump is wrong — even when he is right.

The Democrats who are now criticizing the president for not taking this pandemic seriously are the same ones who called him “un-American” in January for cutting off travel from countries engulfed by the virus.