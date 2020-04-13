House’s expected return delayed to May 4

The House has pushed back the estimated resumption of regular business in Washington until May 4, but with another round of coronavirus economic aid legislation in the works, lawmakers could be called back before then.

“If the House is required to take action on critical legislation related to the coronavirus response or other legislative priorities, members will be given sufficient notice to return to Washington, DC,” Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer said in a statement Monday.

The House had not set a firm date for returning to Washington, but leaders had said it would not be before April 20. With that date approaching and the coronavirus pandemic still ravaging the country, leaders aim to avoid forcing lawmakers to travel and gather together against public health guidance.

House Appropriations Chairwoman Nita M. Lowey said Monday that the April 20 date was not possible in her view.

“I have no interest in going back now. How do you get there? Train? Plane? Last time I got there, I drove for about five hours. People across the country are not going to take a chance. Unless it’s safe, I think we are better off doing our work, as we have been doing, passing bills by unanimous consent,” the New York Democrat said on C-SPAN’s “Washington Journal.”