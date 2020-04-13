Governors partner to plan reopening

The governors of Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island are forming a regional working group to determine when it will be safe to begin reopening their economies, and how they will do so, they announced on Monday.

The move was announced during a joint press conference held by the six Democrats: Andrew M. Cuomo of New York, Phil Murphy of New Jersey, Ned Lamont of Connecticut, Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania, John Carney of Delaware and Gina Raimondo of Rhode Island.

Cuomo announced earlier Monday that he believed his state, where more than 10,000 people have died of COVID-19, has hit a plateau and that it was the appropriate time to begin thinking about reopening the economy.

“We should start looking forward to reopening, and reopening with a smart plan,” said Cuomo.

Each state involved will contribute a public health and an economic development official, as well as the governor’s chief of staff, to form an 18-person working group, which Cuomo said will immediately start work on designing a reopening plan taking into consideration both health and economic concerns.