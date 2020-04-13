‘Dreamers’ in health care sector help save COVID patients while in legal limbo

Every day for nearly a month, Natalia, a registered nurse in Chicago, has put herself on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, all the while knowing that her days living in the U.S. may be numbered if the Supreme Court decides against upholding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Natalia is one of nearly 29,000 immigrant DACA recipients, or “Dreamers,” working in the healthcare industry. Many of them work as nurses, lab technicians, or home health aides, and a majority of them work in states with a high volume of coronavirus cases, including California, New York and Illinois, according to the left-leaning Center for American Progress.

Natalia, who was born in Poland and came to the U.S. when she was 5, has worked as a post-surgical nurse for almost three years. But her unit now exclusively serves patients with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. She provides primary care to these patients, taking their vitals, bathing them and giving out medication.

“We have to go to work every day and take care of these patients,” said Natalia, who did not want to disclose her last name in fear of retribution.

Like other medical staff members, Natalia worries about having enough personal protective gear while assisting patients — and about the health risk she poses to her family members. But unlike other medical personnel, Natalia fears she might not be able to do her job at all one day because of her immigration status.