House Democrats planning post-pandemic acceleration to appropriations process

House Democrats are laying the groundwork for quick action on fiscal 2021 spending bills when the COVID-19 clouds part and appropriators are able to start markups. But none of that matters without the Senate, where Republicans have been facing intractable problems getting their process moving.

House Appropriations Chairwoman Nita M. Lowey this week distributed preliminary spending allocations, known as 302(b)s, divvying up nearly $1.4 trillion to the dozen subcommittee leaders who will draft next year’s bills.

That chamber’s Democratic leaders can still muscle the bills through the floor this summer on party-line votes if necessary. But those same methods don’t exist in the Senate, where it takes 60 votes to advance spending bills.

And while House appropriators typically start their cycle before their Senate counterparts, this year’s nearly flat funding levels and sharp increases necessary for veterans health care programs are proving especially challenging to obtain bipartisan cooperation even on preliminary allocations.

“We’re struggling to find a bipartisan path forward that works within the [discretionary spending] caps deal struck last year,” said a person familiar with the Senate spending panel’s internal deliberations who was not authorized to speak publicly.