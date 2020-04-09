Tough task ahead in doling out medical provider funds

The first $30 billion in the $100 billion emergency fund created by Congress for medical providers is on its way, but the second round could take more time. The Trump administration still must identify the quickest means of calculating and distributing money to frontline workers who need it most.

The most recent coronavirus response package authorized a $100 billion emergency fund to providers as they struggle to bolster supplies and bed space amid declining revenues. Details of who exactly qualifies for the funds are still unclear.

Doctors and hospitals, as well as other clinicians and facilities, are receiving $30 billion of the funds based on their 2019 Medicare fee-for-service revenues beginning this week through direct deposit. But figuring out how to distribute aid to other providers who serve more Medicaid and uninsured patients is more difficult to organize.

“That is very tricky logistically,” said Andy Schneider, a research professor at the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families. “There is just not a direct pipeline in the same way there is in Medicare.”

Questions on distribution

The administration is aiming to develop a new plan within the next seven to 10 days, administration officials told lawmakers. Health and Human Services Deputy Secretary Eric Hargan on Monday spoke with Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut and Sen. Patty Murray of Washington, the top Democrats on the Appropriations Committees' health panels. Vice President Mike Pence and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma were also among the officials that joined a conference call with House Democrats on Wednesday to discuss the funding.