Senate Democrats press Labor secretary on benefits as joblessness rises

The unemployment data that the Labor Department released Thursday showing rapid caseload increases highlights the race underway at the state level to implement the new programs approved in the $2.3 trillion economic rescue law.

The new unemployment claims for the week ending April 4, at 6.6 million, were slightly less than the revised 6.87 million initial claims in the previous week, but the data shows that caseloads are soaring even before most states have been able to implement the new programs enacted in the law.

Senate Democrats pushed the Labor Department this week to expedite guidance and other assistance, putting forward a series of recommendations in an April 7 letter.

[Unemployment claims surge as states await federal guidance]

“The Department and state workforce agencies have a monumental task ahead in processing these claims. But Americans who have lost their jobs don’t have time to wait for a check. People need unemployment compensation now so they can buy groceries, pay rent, and keep up their bills. Without it, many Americans won’t be able to make ends meet,” the Democrats wrote.