‘Optimistic’ Devin Nunes planning late May winery tour fundraiser

As policymakers begin to debate reopening the country’s schools and shuttered businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic, one California Republican apparently is hopeful he’ll be wine tasting with political donors by the end of May.

A PAC controlled by Rep. Devin Nunes, who serves as the top Republican on the House Intelligence panel, sent an email Wednesday reminding would-be contributors of his “Napa Wine Tour” fundraising event planned for May 26 to 28.

“While things are pretty unusual right now, Rep. Nunes is still optimistic about his Napa wine tasting trip at the end of May,” campaign fundraiser Katherine Lewis wrote in an email to donors that was obtained by CQ Roll Call. She did not respond to an email seeking additional information.

The county of Napa has put a shelter-at-home order in place through May 3, said Teresa Wall, senior director of marketing communications for the Napa Valley Vintners, a trade association for winemakers there.

“We don’t have any information beyond that,” Wall added in an email.