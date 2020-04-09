Congress works on SBA aid bill amid overwhelming demand

Small businesses are already banking on getting forgivable small-business loans to survive the coronavirus economic shutdown. But as the funds rapidly deplete and threaten to leave some companies left out, Congress has not yet agreed on how best to refill its coffers.

The Paycheck Protection Program in the third economic rescue package gave the Small Business Administration $349 billion to distribute through private lenders to small businesses that keep paying their workers during the coronavirus shutdowns. Companies can get forgivable loans for up to eight weeks’ worth of payroll and other fixed debts, and if they use it mostly to pay staff, they won’t need to pay it back.

Lenders started taking applications Friday and the demand has been so overwhelming that the administration has asked Congress for another $251 billion. The SBA recorded 220,000 loans for $66 billion as of Tuesday.

“Just flood it with money and just go as fast as we can” said Chris Wink, the CEO of Technical.ly, an online publication based in Philadelphia that covers the tech sector there and in Baltimore, Delaware and Washington. Wink took steps last year to prepare for the inevitable end of the record stretch of economic growth. When two employees left, he let their positions go unfilled, but, like most, he didn’t imagine anything like this.

“I got ahead of it, but, obviously, I wasn’t expecting a global pandemic that brought down the entire economy,” Wink said. “I was expecting to need another life preserver, and instead the boat exploded.”