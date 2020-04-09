Amid coronavirus, Ted Cruz’s Texas tour goes virtual

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz is on another statewide tour of Texas. But this time, there's no campaign bus. There’s not even any travel.

Like so many others, Cruz is communicating from the friendly confines of his own home because of the social distancing necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This crisis is unlike any crisis we’ve ever seen. In times of challenge, Texans come together and Americans come together,” Cruz said in a Google Hangouts Meet interview on Wednesday.

It is, of course, the literal coming together that puts people at risk as the coronavirus spreads across the country, so sometimes, the new reality means an interview will be interrupted, for a moment, by a senator’s 11-year-old daughter.

“In my time in the Senate, I have seen multiple disasters befall the state of Texas, from Hurricane Harvey — the second most costly disaster in U.S. history — to the explosion in West, Texas. Every time we face disaster, Texans help fellow Texans, first responders step into the breach, and we come together,” Cruz told CQ Roll Call. “With the coronavirus pandemic, coming together physically is a challenge.”