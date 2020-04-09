5 ways Congress can help federal workers on the coronavirus front lines

Congress has moved swiftly in recent weeks to approve historic levels of emergency funding to help our country withstand the coronavirus pandemic. Yet more help is needed for the federal workers who are on the front lines of this rapidly evolving health crisis.

The most essential thing our members need right now is an adequate supply of personal protective equipment, or PPE — things such as masks, gloves, gowns and hand sanitizer. This will help stop the spread of COVID-19 in our VA hospitals, at airport security checkpoints, inside our federal prisons, and other places where our members interact with the public.

The president should use the Defense Protection Act to ensure that sufficient quantities of PPE are manufactured, sold at a fair price and delivered to all those whose work exposes them to possible infection.

But there are additional actions that will also help. Here are five things Congress should do right now to protect federal employees and the communities they serve:

1. Restore labor-management relations

Federal unions like the American Federation of Government Employees have been sidelined during the coronavirus because of the administration’s hostility toward labor unions and collective bargaining rights — highlighted by the issuance of three anti-labor executive orders in May 2018. By tearing up our contracts and preventing unions from collaborating with management, the administration has silenced the voice of front-line workers at a time when their and their families’ health and safety is hanging in the balance.