U.S. production controls and tariffs are not the way to help the domestic oil industry

As the world continues to address the unprecedented and formidable health and economic challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. oil producers, who are major contributors to the nation’s economic workforce, growth and energy security, have the additional challenge of being caught in an ongoing price war between OPEC (i.e., Saudi Arabia) and Russia.

With COVID-19 reducing worldwide demand — by as much as 30 million barrels a day, or mbd, in a recent estimate — and last week’s announcement that the so-called OPEC+ nations would increase oil production, crude oil prices fell to less than half the previous values of just two months ago. While prices gained late last week with the announcement that the Trump administration had convinced Saudi Arabia and Russia to end their price war, there is no formal deal in place. Meanwhile, even with last week’s rally, prices are still at near-record lows.

This chain of events has a fortuitous silver lining — lower prices at the fuel pump. That’s welcome news for American workers and their families in these difficult times. While driving has been curtailed significantly during the COVID-19 crisis, lower gasoline prices are a benefit for all who need to be on the road, especially those first-responders and essential employees who are working to keep our economy running and providing life-sustaining and safety services.

But despite the apparent benefits, there is a considerable downside to the lower energy prices that cannot be ignored. At last count, the oil and natural gas industry supports over 10 million American jobs and nearly 8 percent of U.S. GDP. At current prices, much of our domestic energy production – especially through hydraulic fracturing — is in extreme jeopardy. Given this serious threat and the importance of domestic energy production to the American economy, the federal government has appropriately taken a few steps to help sustain the industry.

First, the EPA has temporarily suspended enforcement of certain monitoring and record-keeping requirements, so the industry can focus on health and safety and production-related activities.