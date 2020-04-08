Trump considers letting small casino businesses get loans to cover payroll

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he would consider concerns raised by small casinos and gambling businesses that can't get access to emergency loans designed to cover payroll during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I will take a look at that strongly," the president said in response to a question in the White House briefing room. "Nobody's told me about it."

The issue raised by members of the Nevada congressional delegation, as well as Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., and the gaming industry, relates to the Small Business Administration's regulations for the Paycheck Protection Program loans.

"Many of our casinos — including hotels — are small businesses, and they employ many tens of thousands of employees across our state, making up the backbone of Nevada’s economy," the Nevada congressional delegation wrote in a Wednesday letter to House and Senate leadership. "These small businesses are located in both our large urban areas and rural communities. Furthermore, many Nevada small businesses such as restaurants, bars, grocery stores, and convenience stores operate gaming equipment and derive revenue from it."

Video poker and slot machines are regularly found in small stores across the state of Nevada. Many small businesses that would otherwise be eligible for the forgivable loans for businesses with fewer than 500 employees are saying they are excluded.