Senate Democrats back oversight efforts after Trump removal of IG

Democratic senators are pledging their support to the efforts of inspectors general to oversee the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic.

President Donald Trump removed Glenn Fine from his role as acting inspector general at the Pentagon, a move that sidelined him as the leader of the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee (PRAC).

On Wednesday, Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut expressed support of Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz — in his capacity as chairman of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency — to head the PRAC.

"The decision to fire Acting Inspector Fine was outrageous, and a clear effort by President Trump to prevent oversight and avoid accountability for what, so far, has been a failed and

corruption-filled response to the coronavirus pandemic,” the senators wrote in a Wednesday letter.

“But with the exception of firing a score of Inspectors General and replacing them with handpicked toadies, there is little that President Trump can do to prevent the PRAC from doing its job of overseeing the federal government's coronavirus response."