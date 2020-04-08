FEMA allows export of health protective gear despite emergency

A federal regulation to restrict U.S. exports of personal protective equipment for health care workers in the name of national defense and COVID-19 containment, includes an exemption for producers that export pursuant to “pre-existing commercial relationships.”

The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s exemption to a regulation issued Tuesday also said the agency won’t “purchase” such items from U.S. manufacturers with “continuous export agreements with foreign customers since at least January 1, 2020” so long as at least 80 percent of the company’s domestic production of the items was distributed in the U.S. in the last year.

The exemption appears to be crafted to protect Minnesota manufacturer 3M Co., which announced on Monday that it had reached a deal with the administration under which it could continue exports of personal protective equipment, but also would import 167 million masks from its China factory over the next three months. Many news reports have cited shortages of the equipment as doctors and nurses try to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“FEMA and 3M have been engaged in regular conversation about how best 3M may satisfy the FEMA-issued DPA [Defense Production Act] order from its foreign manufacturing facilities, and the DPA process is designed to provide flexibility to 3M to plan for and execute this order,” a FEMA spokesman said Wednesday.

But the FEMA spokesman declined to say whether the exemption to export in the regulation was a precondition for 3M’s agreement to bring in more masks from China.