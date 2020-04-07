Medical providers hope emergency funds, waivers stay in place

The three laws are a rare example of massive spending that even budget hawks say is justified. But as Congress plans a fourth wave of economic aid, lawmakers now have the advantage of something they didn’t have before: time.

“I think they’re going to ask for what they’re always asking for, which is everything,” said Marc Goldwein, senior vice president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, of hospitals and other providers. “The more important question is, what do they need?”

Congress rushed the money out the door in a desperate bid to stave off an economic collapse, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday that she hopes to bring another aid bill to the floor by the end of the month. But implementation of the first three bills gives lawmakers time to assess more narrow, efficient ways of administering aid in the next legislative package, Goldwein said.

Sequester relief, for example, touches Medicare players across the spectrum, regardless of whether the service is related to the coronavirus. “That’s not targeted at all,” he said.

But once the government giveth, it’s much harder to taketh away. Spencer Perlman, managing partner of investment analyst Veda Partners, said it’s highly possible that Congress will keep suspending the sequester in a piecemeal way.