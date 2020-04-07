Grassley urges USDA to use CCC funds to support ethanol

The ethanol industry and the farmers who supply the corn for the renewable fuel say they are being squeezed by the economic slowdown in the wake of COVID-19 restrictions and need federal help.

Sen. Charles E. Grassley, R-Iowa, spoke Tuesday with Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue about the plight of the industry as well as other agricultural issues. Grassley is a fervid advocate of ethanol, and Iowa leads the nation in production. The lawmaker, who is at his Iowa farm until the Senate recess ends, said the discussion would remain private.

“The loss of fuel demand has drastically hurt the biofuel industry and corn prices have plummeted,” Grassley told reporters in a conference call Tuesday. He said he, Sens. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., and 10 to 12 other senators are calling on Perdue to use money from the Commodity Credit Corporation to support the ethanol industry.

“I look forward to working with Secretary Perdue to make sure that our biofuels industry gets through this crisis so we can continue to use America’s grown energy in our gas tanks,” Grassley said.

He would like to see parity for the ethanol industry with the oil industry. Grassley noted that the Trump administration is buying crude oil to store in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, easing a glut on the market caused by lower U.S. driving demand and a global oversupply caused by a disagreement between major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia over cuts to oil output.