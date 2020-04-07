Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper announced late Tuesday that he had accepted earlier in the day the resignation of Thomas Modly, the acting Navy secretary, amid a growing chorus of Democratic calls for just that outcome.

Esper said he has chosen, with President Donald Trump’s assent, to install Army Undersecretary James McPherson, a retired admiral, to replace Modly as the Navy’s interim civilian leader.

Esper’s statement did not explain why Modly offered his resignation. It is the latest twist in a bungled Navy response to a medical crisis on a U.S. warship.

Modly has been ensnared in a public-relations imbroglio for a week, as his successive attempts to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak on the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier have blown up in his face.

Jack Reed of Rhode Island, the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said in a statement that he supports Modly’s decision.