Say it with something that sprays: Bidets are now a hot gift

“Give your butt the clean it deserves,” urges a modern bidet company, Tushy. The self-proclaimed “toilet crusaders” make bidets that minimize waste and, in an era of sudden toilet paper shortages, power gifters are taking note.

That includes congressmen. Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw gave the butt-cleaner to his book-cleaner of sorts, John Noonan, according to a tweet. The conservative policy analyst made “small edits” to Crenshaw’s new book, “Fortitude: American Resilience in the Era of Outrage,” he said on Twitter.