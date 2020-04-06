Opening day for SBA loans brings big obstacles, calls for fixes

Industry groups say Congress will need to return to Washington to fix problems with the bumpy rollout and coverage gaps in the economic rescue package rushed out the door in the final week of March.

Restaurateurs say the forgivable small business loan program isn’t enough to see them through the economic shutdown gripping the nation. Insurers say the coronavirus has overwhelmed them like a hurricane simultaneously hitting every state and territory.

The $2.3 trillion law includes $349 billion in forgivable loans to small businesses, trillions to be offered through lending facilities set up by the Federal Reserve, $150 billion in grants to states, increases to unemployment insurance, direct checks to households, food stamps, and tax breaks to help households and companies stay solvent while staying at home.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, one of the plan’s lead drafters, has said he would ask Congress to replenish the Small Business Administration’s loan program if funds ran out.

Neil Bradley, chief policy officer for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, said he was confident Congress would refill the small business funds if needed. Bradley also said the Chamber was working to identify problems in the bill’s implementation as it started to look at a follow-up bill.