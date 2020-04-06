With lawmakers stuck working from home, Heard on the Hill caught up with Virginia Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton last week.

CQ Roll Call photo editor Bill Clark visited her house in Leesburg to document her dog-friendly setup, and Heard on the Hill reporter Kathryn Lyons spoke with her via Skype about sharing her workspace with her husband and kids, a neighborhood dinosaur sighting, and the Netflix sensation she’s been missing out on.

Before the start of a March 27 videoconference, the challenge of working from home for Virginia Rep. Jennifer Wexton becomes apparent. Her old personal laptop isn’t able to connect from her dining room table. Meanwhile, her two black Labradors wander around the kitchen before being sequestered in her husband’s den. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Wexton conducts a Zoom meeting from her home in Leesburg, Va., on March 27. After the meeting, she planned to drive to Washington in case her vote was needed on the House floor to pass the coronavirus stimulus package. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

A bottle of hand sanitizer sits in the kitchen as Wexton pets one of her black Labs while having her daily morning call with her chief of staff. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Wexton sets up her iPad at home when her laptop is not able to connect to Zoom for her meeting. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)