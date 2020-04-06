Hand sanitizer, dog walks and missing ‘Tiger King’: Working from home with Jennifer Wexton
By Kathryn Lyons, Bill Clark, and Thomas McKinlessPosted April 6, 2020 at 2:10pm
With lawmakers stuck working from home, Heard on the Hill caught up with Virginia Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton last week.
CQ Roll Call photo editor Bill Clark visited her house in Leesburg to document her dog-friendly setup, and Heard on the Hill reporter Kathryn Lyons spoke with her via Skype about sharing her workspace with her husband and kids, a neighborhood dinosaur sighting, and the Netflix sensation she’s been missing out on.