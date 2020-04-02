Sixth ICE detainee tests positive for COVID-19 as hunger strikes begin

A sixth person held in immigration detention has tested positive for COVID-19, while other detainees held in federal care have taken to hunger strikes to protest conditions and demand parole amid the health crisis.

The latest case of coronavirus came from a detention center in Eloy, Ariz., and involved a 45-year-old Guatemalan national, CQ Roll Call learned Wednesday night.

[Naturalized citizens could be critical in this fall’s election]

It's the first confirmed case outside of New Jersey, where five people at three separate facilities have tested positive for COVID-19, per Immigration and Customs Enforcement's public tally of cases.

“Consistent with CDC guidelines, those who have come in contact with the individual have been cohorted and are being monitored for symptoms,” Yasmeen Pitts O'Keefe, an ICE spokeswoman, said via email, referring to a practice where detainees are kept isolated in their enclosures.