CBO: Second coronavirus aid package will cost $192 billion

The second coronavirus relief package enacted last month, offering expanded paid leave benefits and increased food aid, among other provisions, will cost nearly $192 billion over a decade, the Congressional Budget Office said Thursday.

The relief measure amounts to only a fraction of the roughly $2.3 trillion package Congress passed just before adjourning for an extended recess.

But the earlier legislation, which was passed March 18 without a cost estimate in place, will deepen federal deficits to pay for more Medicaid funding, free diagnostic testing of the coronavirus, extra money for federal agencies, and tax credits to employers to finance expanded sick leave and family medical leave benefits.

In issuing its delayed cost estimate, the CBO said its forecast was “uncertain to an extraordinary degree” because the likely length of the COVID-19 pandemic and the effectiveness of recovery efforts remain difficult to gauge.