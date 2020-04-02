Airline employees see threat to stimulus wage support provision

Flight attendants are worried that a provision in the coronavirus stimulus law passed last week will throw a wrench into the payroll grants that they are relying on to keep airline employees afloat.

The stimulus bill signed by President Donald Trump last week includes a measure providing $25 billion to passenger airlines in payroll grants to help them keep employees on the job.

Under the provision, airlines can ask for the equivalent of their payroll between April 1 and Sept. 30 of last year, and companies that accept grants would be barred from cutting pay or benefits or enacting involuntary furloughs until Oct. 1.

But the money comes with other strings as well: Airlines receiving the grants may be asked to provide “warrants, options, preferred stock, debt securities, notes, or other financial instruments issued by recipients” in exchange for the cash grants as compensation for the aid. In essence: The government is required to ask companies to turn over equity or stock in order to receive a cash grant.

By requiring companies to pay the grants back, the provision effectively turns the grants into loans and would likely make airlines less inclined to accept them, argues Sara Nelson, international president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA.