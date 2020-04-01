Pelosi calls on Republicans to negotiate on phase four coronavirus recovery

Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday called on Republicans to stop denying the need for a fourth coronavirus response package and to join Democrats in a “four corners” leadership negotiation to get a bill ready for when Congress returns to Washington as early as April 20.

“That’s the way I’d like to do it, just have the four corners — House and Senate, Democrats and Republicans — putting together the bill again with the president’s folks at the table to see what he would be willing to sign so that we’re not losing time,” Pelosi said in a CNN interview.

So far it’s mostly been Democrats outlining what they want in a fourth package. Pelosi has talked about providing more resources to states, directing President Donald Trump to use the Defense Production Act to mandate manufacturing of personal protective equipment, implementing emergency worker protections for first responders, expanding paid and family medical leave and investing in infrastructure, among other priorities.

“This is a reasonable amount of time to say we couldn’t get everything we wanted in the other bill; let’s begin to go down this path. But it is going to be a number of weeks because we’re not here. So rather than putting it off further, why aren’t we working together?” she said.