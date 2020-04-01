How ‘Tiger King’ wooed Congress before it was ‘Tiger King’

With more time to waste and nowhere to go (except the fridge), it’s inevitable that anyone working from home will end up in the same bingey haven. “In the spirit of American solidarity we are starting Tiger King tonight,” Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw posted on Instagram.

Tiger King is, of course, “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” one of Netflix’s latest antidotes to isolation. It’s the not-so-guilty pleasure everyone seems to be talking about, even some in Congress — and its history with our nation’s legislative body goes way back.