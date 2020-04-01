Defense industry on sidelines, for now, during pandemic fight

But at this point, the federal government has not asked the sprawling defense industrial base, which includes giants like Boeing Co. and Lockheed Martin Corp., to switch over to making products directly related to dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak.

That is, at least in part, because the most direct way for defense contractors to contribute to national security is to manufacture and maintain the military’s weapons and equipment, said Arnold Punaro, a retired Marine Corps general and the incoming chairman of the National Defense Industrial Association.

“Our companies are forward leaning, they want to work,” Punaro said.

But, he acknowledged, concerns over the safety and well-being of the workforce can cause interruptions. Last month, some employees at Bath Iron Works, a shipbuilder in Maine, stayed home to compel ownership to do more to disinfect the facility, and aerospace giant Boeing closed operations at its Puget Sound facilities because of the COVID-19 hotspot in Seattle.

Practical matters

There are also practical realities keeping the defense industry focused on business as usual.