COVID-19 fight boosted by Defense Production Act, but how does it work?

Posted April 1, 2020 at 2:13pm
From here on out General Motors won't prioritize making cars, it will build ventilators.
That's because of the Defense Production Act, which was officially deployed by the Trump Administration. GM has been ordered to help manufacture the critical pieces of equipment hospitals need to ease the strain of caring for patients infected with COVID-19.
But how does the act work? Watch as CQ Roll Call explains the advantages and shortfalls of the Defense Production Act.