We can’t fight the coronavirus pandemic with a nursing shortage

As the enormity of the global coronavirus pandemic comes into frightening focus for ordinary Americans, the media has begun worrying that our already fragile health care system won’t have enough stuff — such as personal protective gear, beds and respirators — to weather this storm.

These are essential, valid concerns. But questions about equipment miss the system’s most obvious structural problem: Even before the very first novel coronavirus infection last year, the United States didn’t have enough nurses to treat the patients we already have.

Economists at Georgetown University have projected that some 200,000 nursing positions will go unstaffed across the country this year. All told, it’s as many as 1 in 8 nursing jobs that hospitals won’t be able to fill.

As emergency rooms overflow and the system begins to buckle under the strain of the pandemic, hospital administrators will be forced to increase nurses’ patient workload to help meet rising demand.

But a nurse’s workload isn’t some silly, parochial concern or labor union gripe. Quite the opposite, it has a material, negative relationship with patient mortality. According to the National Institutes of Health, increasing a nurse’s workload by just one patient increases patient mortality by 7 percent.