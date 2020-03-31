Pandemic dampens ‘Census Day’ as counting further delayed

Before the coronavirus pandemic, the Census Bureau planned to use April 1, “Census Day,” to kick off in-person counting and outreach efforts that are key to the 2020 count.

Efforts to stop the spread of the virus scuttled those efforts, pushing a census process already rocked by controversy into unprecedented territory. Vulnerable communities already considered difficult to count — young children, the elderly, rural residents and people of color — face greater risk of being left out of the count, which is used to divvy up congressional representation, more than $1.5 trillion of federal spending, and more.

People can still self-respond to the census questionnaire online, over the phone or by mail, but “everything else is critically affected because everything else requires people to go out and visit,” said University of Chicago professor Colm O’Muircheartaigh.

“It was already challenged by the controversy last year of the citizenship question, which I think has damaged trust in a fair number of communities,” O’Muircheartaigh said. “The hope was that by providing adequate training to [door knockers] and combining that with the campaign by trusted voices would have overcome that initial controversy.”