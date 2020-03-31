Insurers call for federal fund to help coronavirus-impaired businesses

Groups representing the mutual insurance and property casualty insurance industries joined dozens of other groups Tuesday in calling for a federal business continuity fund to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The coronavirus has struck our nation and the world in an unprecedented way, significantly affecting nearly every aspect of the economy, including mutual insurance companies, in communities across the country,” President Charles Chamness of the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies, or NAMIC, said in a statement. “The rescue of our economy is beyond the abilities of any one company or industry.”

The proposed fund would be backed by the federal government and operate under a special administrator’s authority, according to a letter Tuesday from 36 industry groups. The administrator would be able to enter “contracts with interested businesses to administer the Recovery Fund and facilitate the distribution of federal funds and liquidity to impacted businesses and their employees.”

The letter was addressed to President Donald Trump, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

David A. Sampson, president of the American Property Casualty Insurance Association, or APCIA, praised the passage of the new federal law to help industries and individuals during the COVID-19 pandemic enacted last Friday.