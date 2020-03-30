Stimulus bond fix may boost local governments more than cash

While they face drastic fiscal challenges related to the coronavirus pandemic, local governments hope a provision in the stimulus bill signed into law by President Donald Trump on Friday will help them shore up one oft-used financial tool.

A section in the bill allows the Federal Reserve Board to buy municipal bonds, which advocates for local governments say could restart the market for such bonds. Demand for the tax-exempt instruments — normally considered one of the finance world’s safest investments — that cities and counties depend on to raise money for projects like sewer systems and highways froze up last week as part of the economic fallout from the virus.

Any period of a lack of demand for municipal bonds cripples local governments’ ability to raise money for needed projects. With costs skyrocketing to mitigate the pandemic and revenues falling due to the economic nose dive, access to cheap lending is more important than usual for states and local governments.

State and local leaders have said the $139 billion in direct cash assistance the new law provides to reimburse coronavirus-related costs is just a start. A fix for the bond market might prove more crucial, said Matthew Chase, executive director of the National Association of Counties.

“At the end of the day, this might be the most important provision for state and local, this Federal Reserve piece,” he said.