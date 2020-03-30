‘Dreamers’ fear loss of legal status as USCIS offices stay closed

For tens of thousands of immigrants protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, the coronavirus pandemic has created additional challenges to staying in the U.S. legally.

Adrian Escarate, a 31-year-old “Dreamer” from Chile, needs to renew his DACA status before it expires in June. After sending his application in February, he received a standard response with an appointment when he could provide his fingerprints and other biometric information to a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service office near his San Francisco Bay Area home.

Then, on March 18, USCIS shut down all field offices amid the coronavirus crisis.

Escarate, whose appointment was scheduled the following week, felt a “punch to the stomach.” The cancellation was another reminder that Dreamers “have to jump through hoops” to live a normal life, he said.

Escarate is among roughly 62,000 DACA recipients whose status is set to expire in the next few months before the Supreme Court can weigh in on the program later this spring, according to estimates by the Center for American Progress.