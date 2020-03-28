Former Sen. Tom Coburn has died at age 72

Former Sen. Tom Coburn, a Republican maverick from Oklahoma known for spotlighting government waste and fighting the national debt, died Saturday at the age of 72.

The obstetrician-turned-politician cut short his Senate career after a recurrence of prostate cancer. He retired after the 2014 elections with two years remaining in his second term.

Coburn would continue his crusade against what he viewed as wasteful spending after leaving the Senate, and he also took up the cause of pushing for a Convention of States to consider amendments to the Constitution.

"He was respected by everyone for a lot of things—as a medical doctor, an intellectual, a fearless advocate against government waste, a sought after advisor—but more than that, he was a brother in Christ," Oklahoma GOP Sen. James M. Inhofe said in a statement Saturday. "I was honored to serve the people of Oklahoma with him, and Kay and I are praying for Carolyn and the rest of his family in their time of grief."

“Tom felt a strong call to serve his fellow Oklahomans as both a physician and an elected official. He did both with genuine personal integrity. In Oklahoma and far beyond, Tom became a legendary figure who fiercely fought for what he believed in and what he thought was best for future generations of Americans. And he did so with great conviction and resolve," Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., said in a statement after learning of Coburn's death.