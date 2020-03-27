Stimulus bill includes long-sought change to harbor fund

Tucked in the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill is a long-sought provision that has little directly to do with the virus but would make it easier for Congress to spend money to maintain harbors.

Since 1986, the federal government has been collecting a fee from imported cargo owners for the Harbor Maintenance Trust Fund that's used to pay for the dredging of harbors. Under a 1990 budget bill, the fee grew from 0.04 percent to 0.125 percent of the value of the cargo carried.

But that 1990 law also implemented discretionary caps on the funds, meaning that instead of going directly to dredging, dollars collected from the fund have gone toward the general Treasury and are subject to the same budget caps as the rest of the federal budget.

The provision by Senate Appropriations Chairman Richard C. Shelby, R-Ala., included in the stimulus bill, seeks to exempt the trust fund from such caps. According to the American Association of Port Authorities, an association representing 78 U.S. ports, the trust fund has $9.3 billion in unspent collections as of the end of FY 2019.

But as recently as 2013, according to the association, the Army Corps of Engineers, which maintains ports, received only 48 cents per dollar of Harbor Maintenance Trust Fund revenues. In 2014, Congress included a provision in the Water Resources Reform and Development Act of 2014 setting spending targets that would move toward using the trust fund fully for harbor maintenance by 2025.