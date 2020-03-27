Man arrested after allegedly threatening to kill Nancy Pelosi

A Texas man, who allegedly threatened to kill Speaker Nancy Pelosi and establishment Democrats on Facebook, was criminally charged Thursday and faces up to five years in prison.

Gavin Weslee Blake Perry, 27, of Wichita Falls, was charged with transmitting a threatening communication in interstate commerce, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas announced. Perry allegedly posted the threats on March 23 under the account “Gavinwbperry.”

“Nancy Pelosi is apart of a satanic cult and so are the people who work closly with her. Dems of the establishment will be removed at any cost necessary and yes that means by death,” Perry allegedly wrote attached to an image of Pelosi.

Perry also allegedly said he views Democrats as “terrorists” and called for attacks on the National Security Agency, the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“If youre a dem or apart of the establishment in the democrats side I view you as a criminal and a terrorist and I advise everyone to Go SOS [shoot on sight] and use live rounds,” Perry allegedly posted. “This is not gonna change until we attact NSA the DOJ the FBI and Any other agencies who want to get involved. Shoot to kill. This is a revolution. This is our world we just allow you to live it in. You will all remember that when we are done with you!”