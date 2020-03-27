Haley Stevens’ mic turned off after passionate speech runs long

Wearing pink disposable gloves, Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich., yelled into the House chamber when her microphone was turned off Friday during debate on the coronavirus stimulus legislation.

Rep. Steny H. Hoyer had given the congresswomen one minute—the same as other members—for her remarks.

Rep. Anthony Brown was presiding over the chamber and attempted to recognize the next speaker when Stevens' microphone cut out on the House Recordings Studio feed.

This feed is the broadcast frequently aired by C-SPAN and other news networks.

Ultimately, Stevens' speech lasted two minutes and thirty-two seconds.