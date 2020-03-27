Campus Notebook: Stock sales, gallery closures and a broken window

Rep. George Holding, a North Carolina Republican, sold seven different stocks, each valued between $1,000 and $15,000, on Feb. 24. Holding sold Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Chevron Corp., Coca Cola Company, Johnson and Johnson Microsoft Corp., Pfizer Inc., and Proctor and Gamble Co.

Rep. Tim Burchett, a Tennessee Republican, sold between $1,000 and $15,000 worth of Denny’s Corp. stock on Feb. 12 when the company’s stock was selling for $20 a share. It’s now at $8 a share.

Rep. Cheri Bustos, an Illinois Democrat, sold between $15,000 and $50,000 worth of Comcast Corp. and between $15,000 and $50,000 in Target Corp. stock on Feb. 25. The day she sold Comcast shares, it was trading at $43 a share. Now it’s selling at $35 per share. Target was trading at $111 per share when Bustos sold and now it’s at $94 a share.

Rep. Susan Davis, a California Democrat, sold between $1,000 and $15,000 in Royal Carribean Cruises Ltd. stock on Feb. 11 when it was selling for $113. It is now at $33 a share. That same day she also bought between $15,000 and $50,000 in Vestas Wind Systems stock, which has gone down from $34 a share to $27.

Note: Current share values are as of noon EDT.