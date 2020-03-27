Campus Notebook: Stock sales, gallery closures and a broken window
Plus a shuttle suspension and a marijuana arrest
Rep. George Holding, a North Carolina Republican, sold seven different stocks, each valued between $1,000 and $15,000, on Feb. 24. Holding sold Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Chevron Corp., Coca Cola Company, Johnson and Johnson Microsoft Corp., Pfizer Inc., and Proctor and Gamble Co.
Rep. Tim Burchett, a Tennessee Republican, sold between $1,000 and $15,000 worth of Denny’s Corp. stock on Feb. 12 when the company’s stock was selling for $20 a share. It’s now at $8 a share.
Rep. Cheri Bustos, an Illinois Democrat, sold between $15,000 and $50,000 worth of Comcast Corp. and between $15,000 and $50,000 in Target Corp. stock on Feb. 25. The day she sold Comcast shares, it was trading at $43 a share. Now it’s selling at $35 per share. Target was trading at $111 per share when Bustos sold and now it’s at $94 a share.
Rep. Susan Davis, a California Democrat, sold between $1,000 and $15,000 in Royal Carribean Cruises Ltd. stock on Feb. 11 when it was selling for $113. It is now at $33 a share. That same day she also bought between $15,000 and $50,000 in Vestas Wind Systems stock, which has gone down from $34 a share to $27.
Note: Current share values are as of noon EDT.
Press galleries respond to coronavirus
In order to quell the spread of COVID-19, the House and Senate Periodical Press galleries will be closed through April 19. This also includes the PPG Annex at HVC-125. These workspaces will be shuttered at close of business Friday. The Periodical Press Gallery will reopen only if the House is in session conducting legislative business. Gallery staff will be remotely available weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
All current credentials will not expire as scheduled on March 31. That expiration date will be extended through May 31 and any non-urgent credentialing needs should be delayed, gallery staff said in a message to credentialed members.
Meanwhile, the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms announced that all Senate Chamber Press Galleries will be remote until April 20, when the Senate returns. However, they will be open during pro forma sessions on March 30, April 2, April 6, April 9, April 13 and April 16.
Shuttle suspended
Shuttle services for the House office buildings will be suspended until further notice, Joseph Campbell, the acting superintendent of the House office buildings said in an email on March 26.
Marijuana arrest
On March 23, a Capitol Police officer searched a vehicle at First and C streets Southeast and saw a gun case inside the passenger compartment of a vehicle. The officer also found a blue pipe and multiple containers with a waxy, yellow substance inside the gun case. That substance tested positive for marijuana and the person was arrested and charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Marijuana is decriminalized in D.C., but not under federal law.
Broken window
On March 18, a Capitol Police officer responded to a broken window report at the exterior of the west front of the Capitol building. The officer saw a person in a restricted area who injured his foot in the process. The suspect was arrested and transported to the hospital.